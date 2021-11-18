Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5560% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.21, the dividend yield is 50.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADX was $22.21, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.25 and a 34.89% increase over the 52 week low of $16.47.

ADX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

