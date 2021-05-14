Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.79, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADX was $18.79, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.44 and a 39.72% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

