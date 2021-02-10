Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -94.74% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADX was $18.07, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.11 and a 77.85% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.