Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.29, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADX was $16.29, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.76 and a 60.33% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.