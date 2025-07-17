Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Reports 7.8% Net Asset Value Return for H1 2025

Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported a 7.8% return for H1 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 and Morningstar categories.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. announced its investment returns for the first half of 2025, reporting a total return of 7.8% on net asset value, outperforming the S&P 500’s 6.2% and the 5.7% return of the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The fund's market price return was even higher at 12.4%. As of June 30, 2025, the fund's net assets totaled approximately $2.8 billion, with a net asset value per share of $23.35. The report also highlighted that the fund's equity portfolio is heavily invested in the technology sector, with substantial holdings in companies like Microsoft and NVIDIA. The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders will be available around July 23, 2025, and Adams Funds has a long history of providing reliable dividends, targeting an annual distribution rate of at least 8% of NAV.

Potential Positives

The Fund's total return on net asset value of 7.8% outperformed both the S&P 500 Index (6.2%) and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category (5.7%) for the first half of 2025.

The market price total return of 12.4% indicates strong performance, showing potential for favorable market interest and investor confidence.

Annualized comparative returns over 1, 3, 5, and 10 years significantly exceeded the averages for both the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category and the S&P 500, highlighting the Fund's consistent strong performance.

Potential Negatives

The total net assets of the Fund decreased from $2,938,344,145 in June 2024 to $2,804,959,277 in June 2025, indicating a loss of investor capital.

The net asset value per share declined from $23.69 to $23.35, which may indicate a negative trend in shareholder value.

The Fund's performance, while positive, was only marginally better than the S&P 500, which could raise concerns about competitiveness and management effectiveness.

FAQ

What were Adams Diversified Equity Fund's returns for the first half of 2025?

The Fund reported a total return of 7.8% on its net asset value for the first half of 2025.

How does the Fund's performance compare to the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 had a total return of 6.2% during the same period, making the Fund's performance superior.

When will the Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders be available?

The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

What are the largest holdings in the Fund's equity portfolio?

The top holdings include Microsoft, NVIDIA, Apple, and Amazon, representing 40.8% of net assets.

What is the Adams Funds' history and commitment to dividends?

Since 1929, Adams Funds has paid dividends consistently, committing to a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV.

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 7.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 6.2% total return for the S&P 500 Index and 5.7% total return for the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 12.4%.





The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.



















ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)

























1 Year









3 Year









5 Year









10 Year











Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)





15.1%





20.5%





17.2%





14.3%









Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)





18.0%





24.0%





19.2%





15.1%









Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category





13.6%





18.2%





15.5%





12.3%









S&P 500





15.2%





19.7%





16.6%





13.7%























NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED



















The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:















6/30/2025









6/30/2024











Net assets





$2,804,959,277





$2,938,344,145









Shares outstanding





120,125,125





124,051,735









Net asset value per share





$23.35





$23.69































TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)





























% of Net Assets











Microsoft Corporation





7.7





%









NVIDIA Corporation





7.5





%









Apple Inc.





6.1





%









Amazon.com, Inc.





4.1





%









Alphabet Inc. Class A





3.4





%









Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A





3.3





%









Broadcom Inc.





2.6





%









JPMorgan Chase & Co.





2.5





%









Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*





1.9





%









Netflix, Inc.





1.7





%









Total





40.8





%









* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.































SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)

























% of Net Assets











Information Technology





32.7





%









Financials





13.8





%









Consumer Discretionary





10.7





%









Communication Services





9.8





%









Health Care





9.2





%









Industrials





8.1





%









Consumer Staples





5.8





%









Energy





3.2





%









Utilities





2.4





%









Real Estate





2.1





%









Materials





1.7





%



























About Adams Funds







Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit:



adamsfunds.com



.







For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479





