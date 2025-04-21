Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Declares $0.46 Per Share Distribution Payable May 30, 2025

Adams Diversified Equity Fund declared a $0.46/share distribution, payable May 30, 2025, with optional cash or stock election.

On April 17, 2025, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. announced a distribution of $0.46 per share, set for payment on May 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded by April 28, 2025. Shareholders can choose to receive their distribution in additional shares or cash by electing before May 16, 2025. The distribution consists of approximately 11% from net investment income and 89% from net realized long-term gains. For the fiscal year, the fund's total distributions are projected at $0.93 per share, with performance metrics indicating an average annual total return of 18.7% over five years and a commitment to an annual minimum distribution rate of 8%. The fund has a history of paying dividends for over 90 years and emphasizes the nature of distributions may include returns of capital beyond net income. Detailed tax information will be reported to shareholders at year-end.

Potential Positives

Adams Diversified Equity Fund declared a substantial distribution of $0.46 per share, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The option for shareholders to receive distributions in additional shares rather than cash can be appealing, potentially increasing their investment in the Fund.

The Fund has a long history of paying dividends for over 90 years, indicating stability and reliability for current and prospective investors.

Potential Negatives

High percentage of the distribution ($0.41 per share, or 89%) is derived from realized long-term gains, which could raise concerns about sustainability and potential future performance.

Distribution is partially funded by return of capital, which may indicate that the Fund is not generating sufficient income to cover distributions solely from investment earnings.

Significant reliance on selling assets for distributions, as indicated by low net investment income ($0.05 per share or 11%), could suggest potential risks for investors regarding the stability of future distributions.

FAQ

What is the recent distribution declared by Adams Diversified Equity Fund?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund declared a distribution of $0.46 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

How can shareholders receive their distribution from Adams Fund?

Shareholders can receive their distribution in either cash or additional shares by electing before 4 p.m. ET on May 16, 2025.

What are the estimated sources for the distribution in 2025?

The estimated sources are net investment income, net realized short-term gains, net realized long-term gains, and return of capital.

What is the Fund's annualized current distribution rate?

The annualized current distribution rate is 8.6% based on the NAV as of March 31, 2025.

When will shareholders receive Form 1099-DIV for tax reporting?

Shareholders will receive Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year, detailing how to report distributions for federal income tax purposes.

$ADX Insider Trading Activity

$ADX insiders have traded $ADX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERIC A ESCHERICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,443 shares for an estimated $554,679 .

. JANE MUSSER NELSON purchased 1,155 shares for an estimated $25,048

$ADX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $ADX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BALTIMORE, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 17, 2025, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) declared a distribution of $0.46 per share payable May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2025. The distribution is optionally payable in additional shares of common stock (default) or in cash by specific stockholder election received before 4 p.m. (ET) on May 16, 2025, the valuation date. The issue price for shares will be the Fund’s closing NYSE market price on the valuation date.





The Fund’s estimated sources for the distribution to be paid on May 30, 2025 and for all distributions declared in 2025 to date are as follows:

















Payment Date













Distribution per Share





Net Investment Income





Net Realized Short-Term Gains





Net Realized Long-Term Gains













Return of Capital









May 30, 2025





$0.46





$0.05 (11%)





$0.00 (0%)





$0.41 (89%)





$0.00 (0%)









Total YTD 2025





$0.93





$0.11 (12%)





$0.12 (13%)





$0.70 (75%)





$0.00 (0%)













Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:









Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2025



1







Annualized Current Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2025)



2







Cumulative Total Return on NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2025



1











Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2025)



3











18.7%





8.6%





-3.9%





4.4%















1



Total return is calculated assuming a purchase of a Fund share at the beginning of the period and a sale on the last day of the period at reported net asset value per share, excluding any brokerage commissions. Distributions are assumed to be reinvested at the lower of the net asset value per share or the closing NYSE market price on the distribution’s valuation date for those receiving shares for the distribution. For periods greater than one year, returns are presented on an annualized basis.







2



The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current quarter’s distribution rate per share annualized and expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of March 31, 2025.











3



The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the distributions per share declared for the current fiscal year expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of March 31, 2025.







You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.









About Adams Funds







Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit:





adamsfunds.com





.







