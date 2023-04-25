Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.51, changing hands as low as $15.50 per share. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.20 per share, with $17.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.51.

