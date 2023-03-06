Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.60, changing hands as high as $15.62 per share. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.20 per share, with $18.8099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.62.
