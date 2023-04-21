Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.51%, the lowest has been 4.74%, and the highest has been 20.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adams Diversified Equity Fund. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADX is 1.33%, an increase of 331.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 29,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,685K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,507K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADX by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,477K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADX by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 1,291K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management holds 1,209K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADX by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, In) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker.

