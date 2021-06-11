Adamis Says Clinical Trial Start-up Activities Underway For Tempol In Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) said Friday that clinical trial start-up activities are underway for examining the effects of its experimental drug, Tempol, in the treatment of COVID-19. The company is carrying out the activities with a large clinical research organization.

In Friday pre-market trade, ADMP was trading at $1.10 up $0.08 or 7.84%.

The commenced activities include site identification and initiation, data base production, vendor management, and the establishment of an independent data safety monitoring board of infectious disease experts, who will review the safety and efficacy of the trial.

The goal of the trial is to examine the safety and activity of Tempol in COVID-19 patients early in the infection. The trial is entitled "A Phase 2/3, Adaptive, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Examine the Effects of Tempol (MBM-02) on Preventing COVID-19 Related Hospitalization in Subjects with COVID-19 Infection.

Tempol produced a 5 log decrease in virus levels in cells infected with SARS-CoV-2. Tempol performed better in inhibiting RNA replicase than Remdesivir, which has been approved on an emergency use basis for the treatment of COVID-19. Tempol also synergized with Remdesivir.

Adamis has a worldwide license to use Tempol for the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19.

