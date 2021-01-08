Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Surges: Stock Moves 6.7% Higher

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $0.49 to $0.62 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Price

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation price | Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Drugs industry is Endo International plc ENDP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.