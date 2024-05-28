Adamera Minerals Unearths Copper and Silver Zones

Adamera Minerals (TSE:ADZ) has released an update.

Adamera Minerals Corp. has discovered two significant copper and silver mineralization zones at their Buckhorn 2.0 Property in Washington State. These zones, located both north and south of the Buckhorn gold mine, feature extensive mineralization with copper values up to 5.9% and silver up to 376 g/t, including high-grade historic drill intercepts. The findings point to the potential for a substantial subsurface mineral body, warranting further geophysical study and deeper drilling.

For further insights into TSE:ADZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.