Adamera Minerals Explores New Copper-Silver Prospect

May 30, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Adamera Minerals (TSE:ADZ) has released an update.

Adamera Minerals Corp. has unveiled a promising copper-silver prospect on its Talisman property, which offers a new exploration avenue distinct from the historical skarn deposit of the Talisman Mine. The company is planning to conduct a 23-drill hole program to explore this stratabound mineralization, suggesting a potential for a significant mineral system comparable to deposits found in western Montana and northern Idaho. The Talisman Property’s exploration is poised for advancement pending the approval of the proposed Plan of Operation by the US Forest Service.

