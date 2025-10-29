Adamas Trust, Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) released earnings for third quarter of $32.70 million

The company's bottom line totaled $32.70 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $32.41 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 80.8% to $36.58 million from $20.23 million last year.

Adamas Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.70 Mln. vs. $32.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $36.58 Mln vs. $20.23 Mln last year.

