Is Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adamas Trust (ADAM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Adamas Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 833 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adamas Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAM's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADAM has gained about 19.5% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 1.3%. As we can see, Adamas Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Accelerant Holdings (ARX) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.2%.

For Accelerant Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adamas Trust is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, so ADAM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Accelerant Holdings falls under the Insurance - Brokerage industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #150. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adamas Trust and Accelerant Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accelerant Holdings (ARX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.