Is Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adamas Trust (ADAM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adamas Trust is one of 831 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adamas Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAM's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADAM has returned about 25.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.6%. This shows that Adamas Trust is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Banco Bilbao (BBVA). The stock is up 5% year-to-date.

In Banco Bilbao's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adamas Trust is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.7% so far this year, so ADAM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #101. The industry has moved +11.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adamas Trust and Banco Bilbao as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Adamas Trust, Inc. (ADAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.