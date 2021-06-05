Adamas Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Price Has Reduced 82% In The Past Three Years

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 82%. That would be a disturbing experience. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 7.1%.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Adamas Pharmaceuticals grew revenue at 51% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:ADMS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Adamas Pharmaceuticals' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Adamas Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 72% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Adamas Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.