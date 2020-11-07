Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a pretty great week for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to US$3.45 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. The results weren't stellar - revenue fell 3.2% short of analyst estimates at US$20m, although statutory losses were a relative bright spot. The per-share loss was US$0.42, 10% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:ADMS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$100.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 58% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 60% to US$1.12. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$102.2m and losses of US$1.13 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$9.31, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Adamas Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Adamas Pharmaceuticals'historical trends, as next year's 58% revenue growth is roughly in line with 60% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 20% next year. So it's pretty clear that Adamas Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Adamas Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

