Adam Neumann’s startup leases WeWork model

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Adam Neumann’s latest startup looks a lot like his old one. The WeWork co-founder nabbed a $350 million investment https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/15/business/dealbook/adam-neumann-wework-startup.html from Andreessen Horowitz, according to the New York Times, which noted it is the venture capital firm’s largest individual check cut in a funding round. Neumann’s new residential rental company, Flow, is resurrecting WeWork’s hype.

Andreessen is light on details and heavy on change-the-world spin while noting “lessons learned” from Neumann’s WeWork debacle https://www.breakingviews.com/features/nasty-pieces-of-wework. The shared workspace company suffered from a lofty technology valuation of $47 billion in 2019; it’s now worth $4 billion.

The residential rental market is indeed in need of a shakeup. Neumann, who has bought apartment units in Miami and elsewhere, wants to transform it by offering, say, community features.

But signs are pointing to more outsized puffery. Flow isn’t expected to launch until next year https://www.flow.life, and yet it is already valued at $1 billion, according to the New York Times. It risks becoming a repeat performance by Neumann. (By Jennifer Saba)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Illumina’s Grail quest looks increasingly unholy

Samsung’s de facto leader will be a tad emboldened

UK bookie’s mini-M&A lengthens odds of a mega-deal

Disney turns screws on Netflix

Ferrovial’s Heathrow baggage may elicit few claims

Aviva profit boost leaves further room to convince

(Editing by Gina Chon and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.