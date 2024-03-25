News & Insights

US Markets
WEWKQ

Adam Neumann submits over $500 mln bid to buy back WeWork, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

March 25, 2024 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report in para 2, background in para 3

March 25 (Reuters) - Adam Neumann submitted a bid to buy back WeWork WEWKQ.PK for more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It was not immediately clear how Neumann would finance the acquisition, the report added.

Last month, Reuters reported founder Neumann was trying to buy back the flexible workspace provider which had filed for bankruptcy in November.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEWKQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.