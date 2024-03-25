Adam Neumann submits over $500 mln bid to buy back WeWork, WSJ reports

Adds details from the report in para 2, background in para 3

March 25 (Reuters) - Adam Neumann submitted a bid to buy back WeWork WEWKQ.PK for more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It was not immediately clear how Neumann would finance the acquisition, the report added.

Last month, Reuters reported founder Neumann was trying to buy back the flexible workspace provider which had filed for bankruptcy in November.

