US Markets
SHGR

Adam Neumann invests in vehicle sharing provider GoTo Global

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has invested $10 million in GoTo Global as part of a $19 million funding round for the vehicle sharing service provider that operates in Israel and Malta.

TEL AVIV, July 15 (Reuters) - WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has invested $10 million in GoTo Global as part of a $19 million funding round for the vehicle sharing service provider that operates in Israel and Malta.

The fundraising values GoTo Global, a subsidiary of Israel's Shagrir Group Vehicle Services SHGR.TA, at $30 million and Neumann will hold a 33% stake, the company said on Wednesday.

GoTo Global, which plans to expand in Europe this year, provides shared vehicles including cars, mopeds, bicycles and scooters. In 2019 it had revenue of $13.2 million and provided more than 1.3 million trips.

GoTo Global CEO Gil Laser said the alternative transportation market is expected to exceed $600 billion by 2025. The coronavirus pandemic increases the potential for the company's market as people avoid public transportation, he said.

In May Neumann filed a lawsuit against Japan’s SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund for terminating a $3 billion tender offer to WeWork's shareholders.

The office-sharing startup has gone through a tumultuous period since abandoning its initial public offering in September. It pushed out Neumann last year and has seen occupancy rates plummet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHGR

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular