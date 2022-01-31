Adam Metz Is The Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) And They Just Sold 27% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer, Adam Metz, recently divested US$109k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$25.11 each. That sale was 27% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orrstown Financial Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Thomas Quinn, sold US$393k worth of shares at a price of US$22.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$24.34). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Thomas Quinn's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$42k for 1.84k shares. But they sold 35.60k shares for US$840k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Orrstown Financial Services shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Orrstown Financial Services

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orrstown Financial Services Tell Us?

Insiders sold Orrstown Financial Services shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Orrstown Financial Services is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Orrstown Financial Services (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

