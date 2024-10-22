AdAlta Strengthens Leadership for Cancer and Fibrosis Therapies

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited is bolstering its leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Lynch as Consultant Chief Medical Officer for its AdCella subsidiary, focusing on developing cellular immunotherapies for solid cancers. This strategic move aims to navigate these innovative therapies from Asian markets to Western regulatory environments, enhancing AdAlta’s clinical pipeline. The company is also expanding its efforts in fibrotic disease treatment by appointing a Consultant CMO for AdSolis, underscoring its commitment to pioneering advanced therapies.

