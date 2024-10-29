AdAlta to Showcase Innovative Drug Discovery at TSN Conference

News & Insights

October 29, 2024

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited is set to showcase its innovative i-body drug discovery platform at the TSN Emerging ASX Gems Investment Conference, highlighting advancements in therapies for debilitating diseases such as fibrosis. CEO Dr. Tim Oldham will discuss the development of their lead candidate, AD-214, and outline future growth strategies, positioning the company as a promising player in the biopharmaceutical sector. Investors and market enthusiasts can look forward to AdAlta’s potential impact on the medical field with its novel approach to drug targeting and treatment development.

