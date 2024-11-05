News & Insights

Stocks

AdAlta Ltd. Sees Shift in Major Shareholding

November 05, 2024

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Ltd. has disclosed a significant change in its substantial shareholding, as reported by Platinum Asset Management. This development may attract the attention of investors and market analysts due to its potential impact on AdAlta’s stock performance. As such, stakeholders might want to keep an eye on any further changes in shareholding patterns.

