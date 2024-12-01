News & Insights

AdAlta Ltd. Prepares to Showcase Breakthrough Therapies

December 01, 2024

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Ltd. (ASX:1AD) is set to showcase its innovative therapeutic developments at the 2024 ASCEPT, APFP & APSA Joint Congress in Melbourne. The company’s Senior Scientist, Dr. Jason Lynch, will discuss key findings from their Phase I clinical studies on AD-214, a promising treatment for fibrotic diseases that could offer more convenient and cost-effective therapy options. With significant interest from major pharmaceutical companies, AdAlta is poised to make impactful advancements in the treatment of chronic lung diseases.

