AdAlta Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

May 29, 2024 — 01:45 am EDT

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited has announced an application for the quotation of securities on the ASX, as per the requirements outlined in the Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. The securities in question stem from options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, with the issuance date being May 28, 2024. This new announcement was made public on May 29, 2024, adhering to the compliance and disclosure standards set by the ASX and ASIC Regulatory Guide 173.

