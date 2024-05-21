AdAlta Limited Seeks Quotation for New Securities

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 47,750 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code 1AD, with an issue date of May 21, 2024. The application, detailed in Appendix 2A, adheres to the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a potential expansion of AdAlta’s financial activities on the stock market.

