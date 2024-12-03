Adairs Ltd. Issues New Performance Rights

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,197,382 new performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, issued on November 15, 2024, highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain talent. Investors keen on Adairs’ strategic moves should note this development as a potential indicator of future growth initiatives.

