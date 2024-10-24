Adairs Ltd. Announces Successful 2024 AGM Results

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority. This outcome demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s current strategies and leadership. Investors may view this as a positive signal for Adairs’ future direction and stability.

