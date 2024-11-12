Adairs Ltd. Announces Cessation of 785,000 Options

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Ltd. has announced the cessation of 785,000 options, which expired without exercise or conversion as of September 30, 2024. This update may influence the company’s stock dynamics as it reflects changes in its securities. Investors might want to note these adjustments in Adairs’ issued capital.

