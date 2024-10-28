Adairs Limited Reports Sales Growth Amid Market Stability

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited reported a 4.8% increase in real-time sales for the first 16 weeks of FY25 compared to FY24 and a 16.1% increase in sales following a new Warehouse Management System deployment. Despite these gains, Adairs maintains that these figures are not expected to have a material impact on the price or value of its securities, as they remain in line with market expectations.

