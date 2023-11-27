Adairs (ASX:ADH) Price Target Decreased by 5.43% to 1.51

The average one-year price target for Adairs (ASX:ADH) has been revised to 1.51 / share. This is an decrease of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 1.60 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adairs. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADH is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 3,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,034K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADH by 38.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 494K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADH by 21.14% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 464K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 49.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADH by 50.70% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADH by 24.52% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 275K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

