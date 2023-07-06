Adairs (ASX:ADH) Price Target Decreased by 29.88% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Adairs (ASX:ADH) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an decrease of 29.88% from the prior estimate of 2.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 4.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from the latest reported closing price of 1.60 / share.

Adairs Maintains 10.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adairs. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADH is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 3,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,222K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADH by 20.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 475K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 406K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 275K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 236K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 56.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADH by 72.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.