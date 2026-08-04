Adagio Medical Treats First Patient With Next-Generation VCLAS Ultra System; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM), a developer of catheter ablation technologies for cardiac arrhythmias, has treated its first patient using the company's next generation vCLAS Ultra Ultra-Low Temperature Ablation (ULTA) system under FDA Expanded Access authorization.

The patient, who had non-ischemic cardiomyopathy and a history of failed radiofrequency and coronary venous alcohol ablations for ventricular tachycardia, was successfully treated at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by Dr. Gregory Supple, Director of Inpatient EP Services and investigator in Adagio's FULCRUM-VT pivotal trial.

The vCLAS Ultra system delivers single-freeze ablations at approximately -170°C, supported by pre-clinical data showing a potential 50-75% reduction in ablation time and procedures up to 30 minutes shorter compared to the first-generation system. The FDA has granted Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for the FULCRUM-VT trial, which is designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of ULTA in patients with sustained monomorphic VT.

This milestone highlights Adagio's mission to transform VT treatment for both ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathy patients. The vCLAS Ultra system combines the proven ULTA energy platform with a faster, more maneuverable catheter designed to reduce procedure time while delivering durable lesions. Physicians noted its ability to safely ablate near critical structures, including the periaortic region, where conventional technologies often face limitations.

Dr. Supple reported that the patient remains free from VT recurrence two months post-procedure, underscoring the potential of vCLAS Ultra to address complex, deep-substrate cases with a single catheter solution.

The successful first treatment marks a significant step forward in Adagio's FULCRUM-VT program and positions the company to expand its next-generation ULTA technology for broader patient populations worldwide.

ADGM has traded between $0.36 and $2.58 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.46, up 21.60%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $0.58, up 26.91%.

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