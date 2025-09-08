Adagio Medical Chief Business Officer Deborah Kaster Appointed To Addl. Role Of CFO

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM) announced Monday that Chief Business Officer Deborah Kaster's responsibilities have been expanded to include the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 5, 2025.

Kaster succeeds Dan George, who served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer since April 2025. Kaster will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Todd Usen.

In this enhanced position as CFO and Chief Business Officer, Kaster will continue to oversee business development, corporate strategy and investor relations while assuming responsibility for the Company's financial operations, including accounting, treasury, and financial planning.

Kaster joined Adagio Medical in March 2025 as Chief Business Officer. From 2020 to 2024, she was the Vice President of Investor Relations at Shockwave Medical, until the company's acquisition by Johnson & Johnson.

From 2016 to 2020, Kaster was a Managing Director at Gilmartin Group, an investor relations and strategic advisory firm focused on healthcare. Prior to Gilmartin Group, she spent 5 years as Director of Business Development at Kyphon.

Earlier to Kyphon, she was at Piper Jaffray, where she was a Vice President in the Medical Technology Investment Banking Group. She began her Wall Street career at JPMorgan in Equity Research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.