Markets
ADGM

Adagio Medical Chief Business Officer Deborah Kaster Appointed To Addl. Role Of CFO

September 08, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM) announced Monday that Chief Business Officer Deborah Kaster's responsibilities have been expanded to include the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 5, 2025.

Kaster succeeds Dan George, who served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer since April 2025. Kaster will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Todd Usen.

In this enhanced position as CFO and Chief Business Officer, Kaster will continue to oversee business development, corporate strategy and investor relations while assuming responsibility for the Company's financial operations, including accounting, treasury, and financial planning.

Kaster joined Adagio Medical in March 2025 as Chief Business Officer. From 2020 to 2024, she was the Vice President of Investor Relations at Shockwave Medical, until the company's acquisition by Johnson & Johnson.

From 2016 to 2020, Kaster was a Managing Director at Gilmartin Group, an investor relations and strategic advisory firm focused on healthcare. Prior to Gilmartin Group, she spent 5 years as Director of Business Development at Kyphon.

Earlier to Kyphon, she was at Piper Jaffray, where she was a Vice President in the Medical Technology Investment Banking Group. She began her Wall Street career at JPMorgan in Equity Research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.