Adagio Elevates Interim Chief Executive David Hering To Permanent CEO

(RTTNews) - Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI), a company focused on the antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases, said on Tuesday that its interim Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer David Hering has now been appointed as permanent CEO.

Marc Elia, Chair of Adagio's Board, said: "A thorough process underlined Dave's core skills and deep expertise. He is the ideal person to lead Adagio through its next phase of growth…Dave has a unique track record leading organizations focused on infectious disease medicines, including the launch of the first and market leading Covid-19 vaccine during his time at Pfizer…"

