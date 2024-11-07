Adagene Unveils Promising Data for Cancer Therapy

Adagene (ADAG) has released an update.

Adagene Inc. showcased promising clinical data at the SITC meeting, highlighting the safety and efficacy of its novel anti-CTLA-4 therapy, ADG126, in combination with pembrolizumab for treating metastatic colorectal cancer. The therapy demonstrated enhanced therapeutic potential and safety profiles, offering hope for improved cancer treatment strategies. These findings underscore ADG126’s potential as a leading therapy in the immunotherapy landscape.

For further insights into ADAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.