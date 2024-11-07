News & Insights

Adagene Unveils Promising Data for Cancer Therapy

November 07, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Adagene (ADAG) has released an update.

Adagene Inc. showcased promising clinical data at the SITC meeting, highlighting the safety and efficacy of its novel anti-CTLA-4 therapy, ADG126, in combination with pembrolizumab for treating metastatic colorectal cancer. The therapy demonstrated enhanced therapeutic potential and safety profiles, offering hope for improved cancer treatment strategies. These findings underscore ADG126’s potential as a leading therapy in the immunotherapy landscape.

