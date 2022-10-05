Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering Adagene are now predicting revenues of US$14m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$1.92. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19m and losses of US$1.29 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqGM:ADAG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

The consensus price target fell 29% to US$16.03, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Adagene's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Adagene at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Adagene's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 628% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Adagene is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Adagene.

