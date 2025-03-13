Adagene Inc. to Present ADG126 SAFEbody® Data at 11th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit in Boston

Adagene Inc. will present its antibody therapy research at the Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit on March 26, 2025.

Adagene Inc. announced its participation at the 11th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit in Boston on March 26, 2025, where it will present its clinical program for ADG126, a novel anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody designed to target regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment. The presentation will take place from 11:30 AM to 11:50 AM Eastern Time at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. Adagene is focused on innovating antibody-based cancer therapies through its SAFEbody technology, which aims to improve safety and efficacy by minimizing toxicity to healthy tissues. The company's lead program, currently in phase 1b/2 studies, is particularly targeting Metastatic Microsatellite-stable Colorectal Cancer. Following the presentation, additional information will be available on the company's website.

Adagene is scheduled to present its research on ADG126 SAFEbody® at a notable industry event, the 11th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit, which can enhance visibility and credibility in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

The presentation highlights Adagene's innovative approach in targeting CTLA-4+ Tregs for overcoming resistance in Metastatic Microsatellite-stable Colorectal Cancer, showcasing the potential impact of its lead clinical program.

Adagene's proprietary SAFEbody technology addresses important safety and tolerability challenges in antibody therapeutics, positioning the company favorably within the competitive landscape of cancer treatment.

The press release emphasizes strategic collaborations with reputable global partners, which may strengthen Adagene's resources and capabilities in developing novel therapies.

The press release emphasizes significant uncertainties surrounding the efficacy and safety of its lead clinical program, ADG126, highlighting the risks associated with its development and regulatory approval.

Adagene’s reliance on third parties for drug development and manufacturing poses a risk to its operational success, which could impact timelines and results.

The company’s limited operating history and need for additional funding could hinder its progress and stability in the competitive biotechnology market.

What is Adagene presenting at the Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit?

Adagene will present on its ADG126 SAFEbody® targeting CTLA-4+ Tregs for overcoming MSS CRC resistance on March 26, 2025.

When is the Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit taking place?

The summit will be held on March 26, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 11:50 AM Eastern Time.

Where is the Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit located?

The summit will take place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Track 2, Back Bay Ballroom AB.

What technology does Adagene use for its antibody therapies?

Adagene uses precision masking technology through its SAFEbody® platform to enhance safety and targeting in antibody therapies.

What is ADG126 targeting in colorectal cancer?

ADG126 targets CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells within the tumor microenvironment, focusing on metastatic microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer.

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. ("Adagene") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced its presentation at the 11th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit in Boston on March 26, 2025.



th



Annual Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit in Boston on March 26, 2025.





The summit, designed for all-size pharma/biotech companies, academia and investors seeking to enable a patient's immune ​​​​system to eradicate cancer, provides the opportunity to hear directly from science and business stakeholders on the latest data impacting the field of immuno-oncology.







Immuno-Oncology 360⁰ Summit











Title:



ADG126 SAFEbody



®



: Targeting CTLA-4+ Tregs to Overcome MSS CRC Resistance



ADG126 SAFEbody®: Targeting CTLA-4+ Tregs to Overcome MSS CRC Resistance





Date:



Wednesday, March 26, 2025



Wednesday, March 26, 2025





Time:



11:30 AM - 11:50 AM Eastern Time



11:30 AM - 11:50 AM Eastern Time





Onsite Location:



Sheraton Boston Hotel, Track 2,



Back Bay Ballroom AB









Following the presentation, the slides will also be available on the Presentations page of the Company's website.







About Adagene







Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.



®



precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.





Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.





Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.





For more information, please visit:



https://investor.adagene.com.



.





Follow Adagene on



WeChat



,



LinkedIn



and



Twitter



.





SAFEbody



®



SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding certain clinical results of ADG126, the potential implications of clinical data for patients, and Adagene’s advancement of, and anticipated preclinical activities, clinical development, regulatory milestones, and commercialization of its product candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to Adagene’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or regulatory approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of Adagene’s drug candidates; Adagene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; Adagene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; Adagene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; Adagene’s limited operating history and Adagene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; Adagene’s ability to enter into additional collaboration agreements beyond its existing strategic partnerships or collaborations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Adagene’s clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in Adagene’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Adagene, and Adagene undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Raymond Tam





Raymond_tam@adagene.com





Bruce Mackle





LifeSci Advisors







bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





