Adagene Inc. to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 with Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings

Adagene's CSO will speak at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, focusing on antibody-based cancer therapies.

Adagene Inc., a biotechnology company focused on antibody-based therapies, has announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Mickael Chane-Du, will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York from June 3-5. The fireside chat will take place on June 5 from 9:20 to 9:50 AM ET and will be webcasted. Adagene utilizes computational biology and AI to develop its proprietary antibody technologies, including its SAFEbody® platform, which aims to enhance safety and target specificity in immunotherapies, particularly its lead program ADG126 for metastatic colorectal cancer. The company is engaged in ongoing clinical studies and collaborates with global partners to address unmet patient needs using its innovative therapeutic pipeline.

Potential Positives

Participation in a prominent healthcare conference enhances visibility and credibility among investors and industry peers.

Discussion of innovative technologies like SAFEbody® may attract interest and investment due to their potential impact on cancer treatment.

The focus on a lead clinical program, ADG126, in a specific cancer type could generate excitement and support for the company’s pipeline and clinical strategy.

Potential Negatives

Press release does not provide any updates on regulatory approvals or clinical trial results, which may raise concerns about the company's progress and transparency.

Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference can indicate there may be a need for further investor engagement, potentially suggesting challenges in attracting investment or interest.

Specific details on the current status of the lead clinical program, ADG126, are lacking, which may create uncertainty regarding its future development and success.

FAQ

What is the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025?

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 is an event where industry leaders discuss advancements in healthcare and biotechnology.

Who is representing Adagene at the conference?

Mickael Chane-Du, Adagene’s Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat.

When is Adagene's fireside chat scheduled?

The fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, from 9:20 to 9:50 AM Eastern Time.

Where can I watch the Adagene presentation?

The presentation can be accessed via webcast on Adagene's website and will be available for 30 days.

What technologies does Adagene utilize in its therapies?

Adagene uses computational biology, artificial intelligence, and its SAFEbody® precision masking technology to develop antibody-based therapies.

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that Adagene’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mickael Chane-Du, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025, taking place June 3-5 in New York, New York.







Fireside Chat Date:



Thursday, June 5



Thursday, June 5





Fireside Chat Time:



9:20-9:50 AM (Eastern Time)



9:20-9:50 AM (Eastern Time)





Location:



New York Marriott Marquis



New York Marriott Marquis





https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/adag/1805752











A webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the



Investors



section of the company’s website at



https://www.adagene.com



for at least 30 days.







Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody



®



precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.





Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.





Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.





For more information, please visit:



https://investor.adagene.com



.





SAFEbody



®



is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.







Raymond Tam





Adagene







raymond_tam@adagene.com







Bruce Mackle





LifeSci Advisors







bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





