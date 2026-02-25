Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ADAG) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 10.38

The average one-year price target for Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ADAG) has been revised to $10.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of $9.41 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $22.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 209.91% from the latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAG is 0.08%, an increase of 91.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.48% to 1,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exome Asset Management holds 1,060K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 75.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 143.10% over the last quarter.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fifth Lane Capital holds 145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 81.03%.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 126K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 12.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.