Adagene Inc. Announces Poster Presentation on ADG126 at ASCO 2025 Conference

Adagene will present updated Phase 1b/2 study results of ADG126 at ASCO 2025, focusing on advanced MSS CRC.

Quiver AI Summary

Adagene Inc. announced a poster presentation for the ASCO 2025 conference in Chicago, highlighting the safety and efficacy of its product, ADG126, an anti-CTLA-4 masking antibody, in combination with Pembrolizumab for treating advanced microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer. The presentation will take place on May 31, 2025, at the McCormick Place in Chicago. Adagene's platform-driven approach focuses on developing novel antibody-based therapies through a combination of computational biology and strategic collaborations. Their SAFEbody technology aims to enhance the safety and specificity of antibody treatments by targeting tumors while minimizing harm to healthy tissues. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 trials, demonstrating the potential of Adagene's innovative pipeline in cancer immunotherapy.

Potential Positives

Adagene's participation in ASCO 2025 signifies the company's commitment to sharing advancements in their research, which can enhance visibility and credibility within the biotechnology community.

The updated results of the Phase 1b/2 study for ADG126 in combination with Pembrolizumab may attract interest from investors and collaborators, indicating potential progress in cancer immunotherapy.

The mention of the SAFEbody technology suggests a strategic advantage in addressing safety concerns associated with antibody therapeutics, positioning Adagene as a leader in innovative cancer treatment solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release may indicate a slowdown in development if the company is only now presenting updated results from ongoing Phase 1b/2 studies, suggesting potential delays in bringing their therapies to market.

There is no mention of significant results or milestones being achieved in the study, which could raise concerns about the efficacy of the therapy being presented.

The presentation focuses on a combination therapy, which could complicate the interpretation of efficacy and safety results, potentially leading to questions about the overall impact of Adagene's lead product.

FAQ

What is Adagene presenting at ASCO 2025?

Adagene is presenting updated results of its Phase 1b/2 study on ADG126 at ASCO 2025.

When and where is the ASCO 2025 event?

ASCO 2025 takes place from May 30 to June 3, 2025, at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

What is ADG126?

ADG126 is an anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody targeting regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment for cancer treatment.

What technology does Adagene use for antibody development?

Adagene uses its proprietary SAFEbody precision masking technology combined with AI and computational biology.

How can I access the presentation poster from Adagene?

The poster will be available on the Publications page of Adagene's website after the presentation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ADAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $ADAG stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced a poster presentation at ASCO 2025 in Chicago, IL, May 30 - June 3.









Abstract Title:



Safety and Efficacy of ADG126 (an Anti-CTLA-4 Masking Antibody) in Combination with Pembrolizumab: Updated Results of Phase 1b/2 Study in Advanced MSS CRC



Safety and Efficacy of ADG126 (an Anti-CTLA-4 Masking Antibody) in Combination with Pembrolizumab: Updated Results of Phase 1b/2 Study in Advanced MSS CRC





Date:



Saturday, May 31, 2025



Saturday, May 31, 2025





Poster Viewing:



9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT



9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT





Onsite Location:



McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, Board #248



McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, Board #248





Abstract Number:



3579











Poster will be made available on the Publications page of the company’s website



here



.







About Adagene







Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.





Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.





Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.





For more information, please visit:



https://investor.adagene.com



.





Follow Adagene on



WeChat



,



LinkedIn



and



Twitter



.





SAFEbody



®



is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.







Investor Contacts:







Raymond Tam







raymond_tam@adagene.com







Bruce Mackle





LifeSci Advisors







bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.