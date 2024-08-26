Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 1017 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAG's full-year earnings has moved 24.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADAG has returned 52.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 11.9%. This shows that Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47%.

For DaVita HealthCare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 497 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3% so far this year, so ADAG is performing better in this area.

DaVita HealthCare, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +16.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR and DaVita HealthCare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

