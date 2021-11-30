Adagene (ADAG) Gets FDA Nod to Begin Solid Tumor Antibody Study

Adagene ADAG announced that the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application, which sought approval for initiating a clinical study of its anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) ADG116 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

Adagene plans to begin dosing the first patient in a phase I/II study ADG116-P001 in early 2022. The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of the combination of ADG116 with Keytruda, determine the maximum tolerated dose and assess the combo’s preliminary efficacy.

Shares of Adagene were up 22.2% in after-hours trading following the news above. However, the stock has plunged 71.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 15.2% decline.

Developed by Adagene using its proprietary NEObody platform technology, ADG116 is designed with a soft ligand blocking to address the safety concerns associated with the existing CTLA-4 therapeutics.

ADG116 targets a unique conserved epitope of CTLA-4 with enhanced efficacy by potent Treg depletion in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

Pembrolizumab is an anti-PD-1 therapy developed by Merck MRK. The same is marketed by Merck under the brand name Keytruda. Adagene entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Merck to develop ADG116 in combination with pembrolizumab for advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

Keytruda is currently the top-line driver for Merck. Its revenues are gaining from a continued uptake for lung cancer and an increasing usage for other cancer indications. Keytruda is already approved for treating many cancers globally and is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally. During third-quarter 2021, Merck recorded $4.5 billion sales from Keytruda.

Apart from ADG116, Adagene has two product candidates in its pipeline: an anti-CD137 agonist called ADG106 and an anti-CTLA-4 mAb product candidate, ADG126. The company also has clinical collaborations and supply agreements with Merck for each of these clinical candidates.

While ADG126 is being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors, ADG106 is being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumabfor advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies.

