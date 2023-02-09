Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP). This represents 7.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.93MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.01% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vinci Partners Investments is $15.78. The forecasts range from a low of $12.83 to a high of $18.54. The average price target represents an increase of 55.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.18.

The projected annual revenue for Vinci Partners Investments is $644MM, an increase of 56.31%. The projected annual EPS is $5.74, an increase of 49.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci Partners Investments. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VINP is 0.19%, an increase of 74.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 10,982K shares. The put/call ratio of VINP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 3,039K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,454K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 72.10% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,354K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 0.16% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 696K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 39.17% over the last quarter.

WBENX - William Blair Emerging Markets Growth Fund Class N holds 190K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINP by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Vinci Partners Investments Declares $0.20 Dividend

On November 9, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022 received the payment on December 8, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $10.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.68%, the lowest has been 4.24%, and the highest has been 9.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.48 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Vinci Partners Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Our 205 full time employees as of September 30, 2020 draw from a wide-ranging network of personal and professional relationships with industry-leading executives, business owners, corporate managers, financial and operational advisors, consultants and attorneys to source, fund, and manage investments. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. Vinci Partners has established a premier independent investment franchise with market leadership across each of its high value-added strategies that the company believes provide it with strong competitive advantages. Vinci Partners believes that its business model, focused on high-performance and executed by talented multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on value creation, has enabled Vinci Partners to build one of the most complete portfolios of alternative investment strategies and solutions, which combined with adoption of innovative technologies and increasing integration across its business segments, strongly positions Vinci Partners to capitalize on the future expansion and shifts in asset allocation in the Brazilian investments market.

