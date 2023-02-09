Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.44% and an increase in total ownership of 2.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.55% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.55% from its latest reported closing price of $10.32.

The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners is $660MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.84, an increase of 93.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.08%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 58,250K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,318K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares, representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 3,338K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,084K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares, representing a decrease of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 80.06% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,905K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 44.43% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,521K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 637.79% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Declares $0.07 Dividend

On August 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022 received the payment on September 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $10.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 5.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=67).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

