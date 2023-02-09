Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Patria Investments (PAX)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of Patria Investments Ltd (PAX). This represents 5.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 18, 2022 they reported 2.74MM shares and 5.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.31% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patria Investments is $19.66. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.23. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from its latest reported closing price of $15.44.

The projected annual revenue for Patria Investments is $362MM, an increase of 69.42%. The projected annual EPS is $1.38, an increase of 240.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patria Investments. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAX is 0.42%, a decrease of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 69,585K shares. The put/call ratio of PAX is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,742K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,772K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,538K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares, representing an increase of 41.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 79.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,914K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,433K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 33.94% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 3,909K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Patria Investments Declares $0.17 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on December 7, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $15.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.17%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 11.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.58 (n=78).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Patria Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patria is leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, with over 30 years of experience in Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit. Currently, Patria maintains ten offices in the main financial centers of the world. Since 2010, Patria has Blackstone, a global leader in alternative investments management, as a relevant partner.

