Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.13MM shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK). This represents 6.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 21, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 6.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.69% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mammoth Energy Services is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of $6.93.

The projected annual revenue for Mammoth Energy Services is $563MM, an increase of 78.01%. The projected annual EPS is $1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mammoth Energy Services. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUSK is 0.33%, a decrease of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 38,396K shares. The put/call ratio of TUSK is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wexford Capital holds 22,485K shares representing 47.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 3,506K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 54.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,383K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 78.32% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,026K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 92.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 2,052.33% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 902K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 75.73% over the last quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 30, 2019 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2019 received the payment on May 17, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $6.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 3.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=39).

The current dividend yield is 9.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Mammoth Energy Services Background Information

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

