Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.10MM shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY). This represents 7.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 6.76% of the company, an increase in shares of 93.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 636.45% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inozyme Pharma is $19.30. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 636.45% from its latest reported closing price of $2.62.

The projected annual revenue for Inozyme Pharma is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inozyme Pharma. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 48.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INZY is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 31,013K shares. The put/call ratio of INZY is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,655K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,250K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,808K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INZY by 46.97% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,710K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,661K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, company is pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. Inozyme is initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

